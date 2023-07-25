Robert Keith Muhs, Sr.(Bob) of Dickey, ND, passed on July 24, 2023, at age 97 in Jamestown Regional Medical Center to be with his heavenly Father. He was born to Charles and Alfreda (Pearson) Muhs on May 21, 1926, in Rush River Township, Cass County. He was raised in Amenia, North Dakota, graduated from Amenia High School, attended and graduated from Valley City State University with a degree in Education and received his Master’s degree in Education from the University of North Dakota.

Bob was drafted into military service on June 6, 1944, and saw combat in the European Theater in WWII. He was wounded in action receiving the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for Valor. Post war he joined the Marine Corp graduating from Officer Candidate School(OCS) in 1949. In 1950, he was called back to active duty to train tank crews at Fort Knox, Kentucky, for the Korean War. He served in the Marine Corp Reserve until 1964.

After his military service Bob returned to North Dakota and began teaching in Dickey, Walhalla, Haynes, Binford, and Towner, North Dakota. He was Superintendent of Schools at Haynes, Binford, and Towner, retiring from Education after 34 years. In retirement he served one term in the North Dakota House of Representatives proudly representing District 7. He also served two terms as a LaMoure County Commissioner.

Bob was raised Master Mason in Walhalla, ND, a member of the Scottish Rite, York Rite and Royal Arch. He was elected as the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of North Dakota serving in that role in 1975-76. Bob was a leader in the development of the Masonic Auditorium at the International Peace Garden. He was a Troop Leader for Boy Scouts of America elevating 7 Eagle Scouts and received the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts of America.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Alfreda, brothers Charles, Allen, and Don; sisters Evelyn (Iwen), Margaret (Blixt), and Charlotte(McConn). He is survived by his wife, Mary (Taylor), sons, Robert (Becca), Charles (Susan), David (Stacey), James (Kristen), daughters, Mitzi (Clem) Hager, and Susan (Angus) MacMillan, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

Masonic Service will be held 5:00PM July 28, followed by Family/Friend Visitation Prayer service 7:00PM at the United Presbyterian Church, Jamestown, ND. Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held 11:00 AM, July 29 followed by Interment and reception in Dickey, ND.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Anne Carlsen Center, Jamestown, ND, or a charity of your choice. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Jamestown Regional Medical Center for their care.

Bob was very proud of his students over his career and celebrated their accomplishments. He cherished his time with his children, grand and great grandchildren and spending time with them at the farm. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.

Arrangements are in the care of Williams Funeral Chapel, Edgeley.