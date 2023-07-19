Stella Molstad, 85, Jamestown, ND passed away July 10, 2023 at SMP Health- Ave Maria in Jamestown.

Stella Przybycien was born Oct. 22, 1937, in rural Sykeston, ND, to Stanley and Iona (Philbrick) Przybycien. In her early years she taught country school. She married Duane Molstad on August 2, 1958, they milked cows and farmed before moving to Carrington. Stella and Duane had three daughters. Stella was a housewife and had various janitorial jobs and a painting business. When they moved to Jamestown, she worked at Great Plains Directory receiving an award for employee of the year and Hugo’s before retiring.

Stella enjoyed people and was very sociable wherever she went. She loved to joke around with people. She enjoyed painting oil pictures for the family (hiding things in the painting for the family to find), she even sold some of her artwork to others out of state.

Stella is survived by her husband, Duane (Jamestown), daughters Cathy (Lynn) Anwiler, Bismarck, ND, Lori (Bob) Schuchard Jamestown, ND, and Shelly Molstad, Yankton, SD. She is survived by grandchildren Hannah, Gretchen, Alex, and Eric. Also, her sister, Lynne Potter (Bend, OR) and brother, Stanley Przybycien, Jr. (Williston, ND)

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Iona Przybycien, her in-laws, Ted and Clara Molstad, and brother Larry Przybycien.

Stella was buried at the Carrington Cemetery in a private family burial. Her cremains were laid to rest in an urn built by Bob Schuchard using the barn wood that her grandfather had used to build the barn.

Arrangements- Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND.