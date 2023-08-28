Steve Cichos, 66, Jamestown, ND died Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Steven was born January 24, 1956 at Jamestown, ND the son of Basil and Ann (Landscoot) Cichos. He grew up in Jamestown, attended grade school and graduated from JHS in 1974. He then went on to Jamestown College where he attained his Bachelor’s degree. Steve began his banking career at First Bank in Jamestown and then Security State Bank (Bank Forward) in 1995 where he worked until his retirement in 2018.

Steve and Carolyn Tomlin were married November 9, 1981 in Hawaii; it was the first deer opener that Steve missed. They made their home in Jamestown; following Steve’s retirement they have wintered in Arizona.

He was very active in the Eagle’s Club, going through all of the chairs and ritual team, he was the youngest person elected to the Jamestown City Council, which he had to step down from when he and Carolyn moved out of town. He also served on the Stutsman County Commission for many years. He was a member of Elks Lodge 995 and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing with his buddies; they took an annual Canada fishing trip, playing pinochle, socializing or networking as he called it, spending time at the lake with his family, especially his grandkids. He was an avid NDSU football fan.

Steve is survived by his wife, Carolyn; 2 children, Nicholas (Rachel), Jamestown, their son, Jakson Davis and Ann (Steve) Carlon, West Fargo, ND, their children Colby and Laine; and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Donald ‘Rick’, David and Jerome.

Mass of Christian Burial- 10:00 AM Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown

Prayer Service- 7:00 PM Wednesday, August 30 at the Haut Funeral Chapel

Interment- St. Pauline’s Cemetery, Windsor, ND

Arrangements- Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown, ND.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to The Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester; 705 2nd St SW- Rochester, MN 55902.