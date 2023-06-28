Theresa Kaiser

Theresa Mary Kaiser, 78, Jamestown, ND passed away on March 18, 2023, due to complications from open heart surgery.

Theresa was born May 15, 1945 to Louis and Audrey Kaiser of Buchanan, North Dakota. Theresa was the oldest girl of a family of 10 children. Theresa graduated from Buchanan High School. She moved to Ohio at the age of 19 to begin her adult life. Theresa worked as a bookkeeper for many years in elevators around Rising Sun, Ohio. She loved painting and gardening. Theresa was a kind person who put everyone first.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and three brothers, Doug (Pat) Kaiser, Tom (Norma) Kaiser and Jack (Donna) Kaiser. Theresa is survived by her brothers and sisters, Pat (Jerry) Scholz, Kathy (Jerry) Hastings, Jan (Leo) Neva, Bob (Jerilyn) Kaiser, Jim (Carol) Kaiser and Judy (Floyd) Kaiser; also many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family thanks Jodi and Gene Stump and family for being so kind and loving to Theresa. They helped Theresa when we were not able to get to Ohio. Theresa will be missed by all who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Theresa’s honor to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 8, 2023 at All Soul’s Prairie Chapel, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown, ND with Deacon Ken Votava officiating. Interment will be in Fried Cemetery.

Eddy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.