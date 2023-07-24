Verna Kauk, 80, Jamestown, ND died Friday July 21, 2023 at her home in Jamestown.

Verna was born July 6, 1943 at Fredonia, ND, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Sukut) Miller. She attended school at Lehr and graduated from Lehr High School in 1961.

She and Arthur Kauk were married December 3, 1963 at Fredonia, ND. They made their home in New York and Massachusetts while he was in the Army. They returned to Lehr to farm the family farm. In 1972 they moved to Jamestown where she worked for Haybusters and later for Border States. Following the death of her husband April 17, 2018, she continued to live in Jamestown.

Verna was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church. Verna cherished her grand and great grandchildren that were the joy of her life

She is survived by her 1 son Noreldine, both of Jamestown, ND; 2 grandsons, Dackotaeh and Leighton (Shawntel Salo) Kauk, 2 great granddaughters (and 1 great granddaughter on the way); 1 brother, Larry (Verdeen) Miller, Bismarck, ND

Verna was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Visitation - 4:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday July 26, @ the Haut Funeral Home

Prayer Service - 7:00 PM Wednesday July 26, @ the Haut Funeral Home

Funeral Service - 10:30 AM Thursday July 27, Atonement Lutheran Church, Jamestown

Burial - 3:00 PM Thursday July 27, 2023 ND Veteran’s Cemetery, Mandan, ND