Oct. 23, 1930 - Aug. 17, 2023

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. - Wayne Topp, 92, New Rockford, N.D., died Thursday, Aug. 17, in Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Evans Funeral Home in New Rockford. A funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Grace City, N.D. Burial will be in Grace City Cemetery.

