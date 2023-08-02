Werner Veil

Werner Erwin Veil (92) passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Sanford Health, Fargo ND, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by the love of family in his final days. Funeral service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church 410 Cedar Ave SW, Forman, ND, Friday, August 4, 2023, at 4:00pm with Pastor Julie Johnson officiating. Visitation is one hour prior and a light supper to follow services. Burial will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00am at Freeman Cemetery near McLeod, ND.

Werner was born April 6, 1931, in Streeter, ND, the second of three children born to Fred and Bertha (Kubler) Veil. He grew up on the family farm near Gackle. He would recount stories from rural life during the depression. When a bag of flour came home, it meant fresh bread and a new shirt if it was his turn. Werner graduated from Streeter High School, received his Bachelor’s degree in education from Valley City State and later did Master’s studies in Education at NDSU and UND.

Werner married the love of his life, Ina Anderson August 12, 1956, at Sunne Lutheran Church near Wilton, ND. They made their first home in McLeod, ND, where they both taught in a one room schoolhouse. During his 30-year teaching career, Werner was involved with the Young Citizen’s League, taught junior high mathematics, and served as elementary principal. In 1980 he changed careers to become the executive director of the Farm Service Agency (then ASCS) until his retirement in 1996.

Werner and Ina were always up to something. They were snowbirds in Arizona for many years, they went dancing, square dancing, camping, boating, hosted many card parties and even hosted students in their home. Werner enjoyed many hobbies including golf, hunting, horseshoe, bowling, wood working, clock making, lapidary, and jewelry making. Through the years he was a 4H leader, Little League coach, and organized family golf tournaments. There are too many memories to list, but one declaration he would want mentioned is that homemade ice cream tastes better when frozen using freshly-augured ice from Silver Lake.

Always the teacher, Werner’s grandchildren remember driving lessons at a very young age, tinkering in his shop, playing cards, mini-bike riding, playing pool and ping pong, and his silly songs. Werner & Ina were constant in the lives of their children and grandchildren, always wanting everyone to feel loved equally.

Grateful to have shared Werner’s life are his four children: Twila (Tyrone) Bergeron of DeForest, WI; Jonathon (Robert) Veil-Newcome of Martinsburg, WV, Michael (Tamra) Veil of Coon Rapids, MN, and Rebecca Johnson of Aberdeen, SD, seven grandchildren: Ashley (Alex) Bergeron Gagnon, Zachary Bergeron, Ryan (Allie) Veil, David (Katie) Veil, Monica (Ben) Rader, Derek Johnson, and Athena Johnson; five great-grandchildren: Savannah, August, and Asher Veil and Nora and Thea Gagnon and children by bond, not by birth, Doyle & Linda Roeder, Lincoln, ND.

Werner was preceded in death by his wife, Ina, his parents, Fred and Bertha Veil, his brother, Meinhardt Veil and sister, Viola Collins.

