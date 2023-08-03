April 6, 1931 - Aug. 1, 2023

FARGO, N.C. - Werner Veil, 92, Forman, N.D., died Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., followed by a funeral at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Forman. Pastor Julie Johnson will officiate. The funeral will be livestreamed on Dahlstrom Funeral Home’s website. A light supper will follow. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Freeman Cemetery near McLeod, N.D.

Arrangements by Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Oakes, N.D.