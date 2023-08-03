William F. Gackle

William Frederick Gackle was born on December 7, 1927, to Otto and Alice (Higdem) Gackle in Kulm, North Dakota. Bill graduated from Kulm High School in 1945 and went into service in the United States Army Air Force.

During his time in the service, Sergeant Gackle was an aircraft mechanic, specializing in B-29s. and AT-6 electronics. Always looking for an opportunity to stand out, Bill was also a champion boxer for the military, winning the Light Heavyweight division.

Sergeant Gackle was discharged in 1949 and shortly after, came home to Kulm and married Marilyn Bernice (Goehner) Gackle on August 20, 1950. The couple began their farming, ranching, and dairy operation, and over the next several years grew their farm and family, and Frederick, David, Mary Alice, and Jonathan were born.

Bill went on to spend 6 years in the National Guard; was elected to 7 terms in the North Dakota Legislature where he served as the Vice President of the Judiciary Committee and Chairman of the House Finance and Taxation Committee; joined the Kulm chapter of Lions International in 1965 and went on to be North Dakota’s first Lion to serve as an International Director of the club.

Throughout his international, national, and state-wide activities, he continued making a difference at home in Kulm. He chaired the committees for both the 75- and 100-year celebration of Kulm’s founding; taught Sunday school and was a youth group leader alongside Marilyn at Kulm’s First Congregational Church for 7 years; formed and served on the Kulm Community Development Corporation; was a charter member of Kulm First Inc.; served as President and Director of the Lamoure County Farm Bureau; was Chairman of the fundraising committee for the Kulm Community Center; and played in the Kulm City Band for 80 years.

Bill’s life was full of impact whether across the world or across the street. He held an adamant belief that no challenge was unconquerable, no cent worth wasting, and no minute spent loafing. Despite his intensity, “Wild Bill” was exceptionally personable. He and Marilyn spent dozens of winters crisscrossing North America, staying with friends. Many friends and relatives will remember receiving Bill’s phone call announcing his imminent arrival an hour or so before he and Marilyn pulled into their driveway. Time never allowed for the couple to see everyone, but Bill was also an excellent correspondent, and his letters built relationships in ways our current world has forgotten.

Over his 95 years, Bill refused to slow his body or his mind. He was always educating himself-whether how to use a computer, a phone, or all the new farming tech, he never fell behind.

Bill passed away on July 30, 2023 at home on 400 Manhattan Drive. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Don and Robert; wife, Marilyn; granddaughter, Shawna Gackle; and infant great-granddaughter, Mercedes Zenker.

He is survived by his children, Fred (Linda) Gackle, Dave (Carol) Gackle, Mary (Gackle) Zenker, and Jon (Tonya) Gackle; Joel Zenker; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews.

Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of the Red River Valley, Dakota Lions Sight and Health, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Visitation: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown and one hour before each service at the church.

Celebration of Life Service: 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 6, 2023 at First Congregational Church, Kulm, ND.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 7, 2023 at First Congregational Church, Kulm.

Burial: Kulm Congregational Cemetery, Kulm.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.