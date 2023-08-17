Willis W. Schuler passed away August 4, 2023 at the age of 87 years. Willis was born April 13, 1936 in Woodworth, ND to Christ and Edna (Schelske) Schuler. He was a graduate of Buchanan High School and went on to get a teaching degree. He taught Math and Science in Glenwood, MN for over 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Willis loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Willis is survived by his wife Nancy (Arnold), daughter Katherine both of Ramsey, MN; brothers, Gerald (Sue Carol) Schuler of Rochester, MN and Robert (Norma Jean) Schuler of Pinellas Park, Fl.