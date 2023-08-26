1904 ND land lottery draws thousands

There were a lot of people just passing through Jamestown on their way to Devils Lake in August 1904.

The federal government had opened up parts of what is now known as the Spirit Lake Dakota Reservation to settlement by non-natives. Officials assumed there would be a great demand for the 588 quarter-section parcels that would be up for grabs.

Instead of holding a land rush such as had been held in Oklahoma, the government instituted a lottery for the land.

People interested in the land had to register in person at either Devils Lake or Grand Forks between Aug. 8 and Aug. 20.

No mail-in entries and certainly no online applications would be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty names were drawn on Aug. 24, 1904. Those 50 folks then had the right to go onto the land and select their parcels. It was assumed they would select the most valuable of the land.

Each subsequent day, another 50 names were drawn. By the last day of the drawing, even those lucky enough to have their name selected didn’t have a lot of land to choose from.

But they were better off than a whole lot of other people.

According to newspaper reports, more than 15,000 people traveled to Devils Lake or Grand Forks to register for the land lottery.

Even for those drawn in the lottery, the land wasn’t free.

MORE ON HISTORY





After making their claim, they were required to pay $4.50 per acre and to live on the land for 14 months to gain title.

Newspapers reported about half of the people drawn were from North Dakota meaning that at least some folks were looking to relocate and hoped to win some high-quality North Dakota land.

And more than 14,000 people went away with nothing more than a trip to Devils Lake or Grand Forks to show for their efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Author Keith Norman can be reached at www.KeithNormanBooks.com