Abundant telephone companies in 1909 Stutsman County

The telephone has a long history since the early patents of Alexander Graham Bell in 1876.

In those early days, Bell competed with Thomas Edison, who called his device the “acoustic telegraph” during its development.

By 1880, telephone exchanges, networks of phones that allowed people to communicate for business began appearing in the eastern United States. Early adopters were railroads, which connected stations with telephones and businesses that had multiple locations.

Very few of those early phone conversations were of a family or personal nature.

North Dakota is rarely an early adopter of technology but it appears that telephones started ringing sometime before 1884 in Jamestown.

Considering Jamestown was still served by a stagecoach line from the south at the time, that is actually quite impressive.

Over the next 20 years, the phone lines expanded to most of the county's rural areas through a network of independent and local telephone companies.

On Jan. 7, 1909, The Jamestown Alert did a recap of all the good things going on in Stutsman County. The article listed 12 independent telephone companies around the county.

The biggest telephone company in the county seems to be the Independent Telephone Company with 80 miles of poles and lines.

Mutual Electric Construction was a close second with 72 miles in the Spiritwood Lake, Wimbledon and Courtenay area.

On the smaller end of the scale, the Montpelier Telephone Company had just 4 miles of line and the Bennett and Thom Telephone Company had 6 miles in the Eldridge area.

The article used the miles of line to rank the local phone companies because that information was available from Stutsman County, which valued the companies by the mile for taxes.

For reference, the taxable value of the 12 companies was $32,275 in 1909.

The article doesn’t include the number of homes with telephones in 1908 but I believe that none of them were receiving telemarking scam calls back then.

