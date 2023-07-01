Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Abundant telephone companies in 1909 Stutsman County

It appears that telephones started ringing sometime before 1884 in Jamestown.

JSSP Keith Norman Column Sig
By Keith Norman
July 01, 2023 at 6:38 AM

The telephone has a long history since the early patents of Alexander Graham Bell in 1876.

In those early days, Bell competed with Thomas Edison, who called his device the “acoustic telegraph” during its development.

By 1880, telephone exchanges, networks of phones that allowed people to communicate for business began appearing in the eastern United States. Early adopters were railroads, which connected stations with telephones and businesses that had multiple locations.

Very few of those early phone conversations were of a family or personal nature.

North Dakota is rarely an early adopter of technology but it appears that telephones started ringing sometime before 1884 in Jamestown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering Jamestown was still served by a stagecoach line from the south at the time, that is actually quite impressive.

Over the next 20 years, the phone lines expanded to most of the county's rural areas through a network of independent and local telephone companies.

On Jan. 7, 1909, The Jamestown Alert did a recap of all the good things going on in Stutsman County. The article listed 12 independent telephone companies around the county.

The biggest telephone company in the county seems to be the Independent Telephone Company with 80 miles of poles and lines.

Mutual Electric Construction was a close second with 72 miles in the Spiritwood Lake, Wimbledon and Courtenay area.

On the smaller end of the scale, the Montpelier Telephone Company had just 4 miles of line and the Bennett and Thom Telephone Company had 6 miles in the Eldridge area.

MORE ON HISTORY

The article used the miles of line to rank the local phone companies because that information was available from Stutsman County, which valued the companies by the mile for taxes.

For reference, the taxable value of the 12 companies was $32,275 in 1909.

ADVERTISEMENT

The article doesn’t include the number of homes with telephones in 1908 but I believe that none of them were receiving telemarking scam calls back then.

Author Keith Norman can be reached at www.KeithNormanBooks.com

What To Read Next
DSC02747.JPG
Breaking News
Columns
Port: Doug Burgum has officially qualified for the first debate stage. Now what?
4h ago
 · 
By  Rob Port
GrasshopperGarden.JPG
Columns
Struggles of a helicopter gardener
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
PHOTO: City of Minot Sign
Columns
Port: Why did North Dakota's first lesbian elected official appoint an anti-gay activist?
19h ago
 · 
By  Rob Port
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media