Opinion Columns

Bad baseball and politics in 1920

The event was only “alleged” to be a game of baseball.

By Keith Norman
July 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM

You have to remember that Jamestown and Valley City were rivals in sports back a century or so ago.

That would explain why a description of a baseball game between Minot and Valley City was particularly harsh on the players from Barnes County.

According to the writers of The Jamestown Alert, the admission to the ballpark in Valley City “was taking money under false pretenses.” And the event was only “alleged” to be a game of baseball.

The writers at the Alert even lamented the weather, noting it was a perfect day for baseball.

“It was too bad that heavy torrents of rain did not fall in the first inning and thus head off the disaster that followed,” the paper continued.

Ultimately, the game ended with Minot scoring 16 runs while Valley City had not managed a run. The game was declared over at the end of the eighth inning by a “merciful umpire.”

The writers worked a little political current events into the description.

“We figure the Magic City crowd had Williams Jennings Bryan beat a mile,” wrote the Alert. “He got 16 to 1.”

Back in 1920, readers would have got the joke.

William Jennings Bryan was campaigning on putting United States currency on both the gold and silver standard with gold worth 16 times the value of silver.

Hence the pun that Bryan was 16 to 1 while Minot had defeated Valley City 16 to 0.

Bryan was actually 0 for 3 when it came to runs for the White House. He served in Congress from Nebraska for many years and was Woodrow Wilson’s Secretary of State during World War I.

While his economic theories were founded on keeping the American currency connected to the value of precious metals, he also took stances opposed to the teaching of evolution and the use of alcohol.

No idea how he felt about blowout baseball games.

Author Keith Norman can be reached at www.KeithNormanBooks.com

