Drought-stressed trees more susceptible to disease

A dry summer is not only stressful for people, pets and livestock, but for our trees and other vegetation.

Trees require a lot of water to meet their functional needs and long-term shortages can influence growth and survival. How much water does an established tree need a day to stay healthy during our

hot summers? The number depends but two key ones are the size and species of the tree you have.

One thing to understand is that almost all the water absorbed by a tree on a summer day is lost out of the leaves through transpiration. This process moves water from the roots, up through the trunk and

branches and releases it as water vapor. The water vapor from the leaf is not wasted. This helps cool the foliage surface, often as much as 10F to 15F degrees. A mature elm tree may have more than 150,000 leaves so the tree may transpire more than 100 gallons of water in a single hot summer day.

When you’re looking for drought-stress symptoms, the most common changes in appearance are the coloration of the foliage. They turn lighter green to yellow, leaf scorch around the margins, wilting leaves and dropping them prematurely. These stressed trees will also often have stunted shoots and

may produce more seeds than typically seen for a tree. Conifers will often produce an abundance of

cones the second year of a drought. Trees that are stressed by drought are also more susceptible to

insect damage and other pathological diseases.

Some things to consider for your trees' watering requirements: A general rule of thumb is they need about one inch of water per week. Unfortunately, rains are not that dependable in North Dakota. The

ADVERTISEMENT

More news





water should also be applied slowly so that it soaks into the ground rather than runs off. The area to be watered should be from the trunk to a distance out equal to about half the height. While tree roots

often extend as far out as the tree is tall, the majority of roots are closer to the trunk.