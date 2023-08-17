Grand Forks base growing in status and U.S. importance

We’ve said it before: The trouble with military announcements is that sometimes, it’s difficult for civilians to fully grasp their depth and importance, as well as the work happening behind the scenes to move projects forward. Is a new mission at Grand Forks Air Force Base big news?

What about operations upgrades? And who are the people making the effort to ensure the base will continue to be an economic boon for the region?

To help translate, the answer to the first two questions is “yes.” As for the

second: “Many.”

On Aug. 7, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and others spoke at the base to

announce that the Space Development Agency will place a 25,000-squarefoot Satellite Test and Checkout Center at GFAFB, helping to put North Dakota, in Hoeven’s words, “at the center of U.S. military operations.”

When completed in 2026, the Test and Checkout Center will conduct

operations for SDA satellites. It was described in a news release from

Hoeven’s office as “the backbone for all U.S. military communications.”

Grand Forks Air Force Base is some 15 miles from Grand Forks, but for most civilians in the community, it could just as well be on the other side of the world. Many are unaware of the goings-on there and a few probably couldn’t care less.

In reality, the base is an economic engine for the entire region, with an

overall economic impact of $270 million annually, according to a base report from 2019. It also is a high-tech facility that every year becomes more important to the defense of our nation.

In 2021, upon the announcement that GFAFB was assigned a new mission to develop and train crews in support of future intelligence surveillance

reconnaissance missions, we wrote in this space that “the future of Grand

Forks Air Force Base is bright. And while nothing in the fickle world of

military bases, missions and appropriations is entirely certain, simply proclaiming a bright future at GFAFB shows things have come a long way in the past 10 or 20 years.”

In 2012, local and state leaders were working hard to keep the base from

closing amid deep federal defense spending cuts – $487 billion over 10 years.

The base had lost its tanker mission in 2005 and, to be honest, there were

serious concerns about its future.

But a busy last decade has repositioned the base. The confidence about its

future suddenly is palpable.

The base’s unmanned aircraft mission – coupled with collaboration with the nearby Grand Sky business park – added sustainability. The ISR mission announced in 2021 took it further. More recent developments with low-Earth orbit assignments push the base to a level of importance it hasn’t seen since it was a hub for tankers decades ago.

During Monday’s announcement about the Test and Checkout Center, it was noted that the base’s northern location is important, too. Of course, we’ve always known that, since rushing over the top of the world to face the enemy is quicker than going around.

But with the base’s new high-tech status, location remains ever important,

since satellite communications infrastructure works better if it’s located

closer to the poles. Not many U.S. bases can offer such a northern location.

All of the base’s recent developments – new missions, operations upgrades, collaborations with private industry, far-north placement — make it appear to us that the base is in a position of strength, of certainty and of renewed national importance.

“There is a reason that about half the time you turn on Fox News, they’re

bringing up Grand Forks Air Force Base,” Hoeven said. “We really are the tip of the spear in taking on adversaries. …”

Somewhat lost in the news, however, is the work done behind the scenes to help make it all happen. Hoeven mentioned the team effort during the Aug. 7 event, singling out a number of attendees, including Mayor Brandon Bochenski, UND President Andrew Armacost, community military liaison Bruce Gjovig, Chamber of Commerce President Barry Wilfahrt, Economic Development Corp. President Keith Lund, SDA Director Derek Tournear, Col. Timothy Monroe and others.

Hoeven didn’t mention the work that we know has been done by the state’s federal delegates, including himself, Sen. Kevin Cramer and Rep. Kelly Armstrong.

So many — too many to name here — have worked so hard for years to ensure the base’s future on Grand Forks’ western horizon.

“We really appreciate all of you and many more,” the senator said.

The combination of that leadership and 10 years of development at the base has led to what Hoeven called a “one-of-a-kind partnership in the nation.”

And that partnership is helping the community, the base and our nation’s

defense.