Herbicide spray injury may not show immediately

This season, there have been many cases of spray damage to vegetable gardens, flowers, trees and shrubs from lawn weed killers and other herbicides. Can you recognize the symptoms?

Spray drift can happen pretty easily. The single biggest factor in determining if drift will occur is taking the wind speed into consideration. Wind speed and wind direction are the number one factor to influence drift.

When you spray for those obnoxious weeds in your lawn and the herbicide drifts or is over sprayed onto plants that are next to the lawn, this is when the damage occurs. The ingredients in the common lawn herbicides, 2,4-D and dicamba, can easily injure garden and landscape plants. In fact, all broadleaf, non-grass plants can be injured. These weed sprays are easily recognized by their distinctive aroma as lawns are being sprayed.

Damage from herbicide drift does not appear immediately. Some plants are more sensitive to herbicide than others. Tomatoes, grapes, amur maple and boxelder are very sensitive. When sensitive plants are hit by 2,4-D and dicamba drift, they usually keep growing but display misformed leaves. The plants often grow more slowly (stunted) and may take longer to start producing fruit. The extent of injury on any plant depends upon how much herbicide drifted onto the non-target plants or if the plants are directly

sprayed. Spray injury symptoms can be slightly different on each plant type but generally symptoms include curled, gnarled, stringy growth. Leaves become weirdly elongated, cupped and often hard-waxy.

Once herbicide drift damage occurs, not much can be done to the plant. This is why it is important to avoid this problem and take preventative actions/planning before spraying herbicides. A common question is “Will the plant recover?” It all depends on the amount of herbicide the plants absorb. Some plants recover, others don’t. Spray damage on trees and shrubs can be cumulative, causing gradual decline if exposed yearly over a number of years. Many farm shelterbelts have suffered and exhibit much dead wood due to continued years of exposure to drift.

Another question commonly asked: “Can vegetables be eaten from gardens that have showed signs of herbicide injury?” There is no practical test to determine how much herbicide has been absorbed into the edible portion. So, the standard recommendation is to put safety first and don’t eat vegetables from gardens that show symptoms.

