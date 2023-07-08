Mail-order shopping and polio

A century ago, a Jamestown man was accusing mail-order shopping, online shopping’s primitive ancestor, of spreading polio around the country.

Mail-order shopping has been around pretty much as long as there has been public mail. Online shopping moved the process into the modern era with the addition of the Internet and computers rather than printed catalogs.

The process is still the same: You order something based on the image and information provided by the seller, and the product is delivered to the consumer by mail or some delivery service.

In 1918, Alex Karr was listed as a Jamestown resident although he appears to be the editor of a newspaper section called “Community Life” that ran in other newspapers in the region.

The Associated Press reported that Karr charged that mail-order houses were at least partially responsible for the spread of infantile paralysis, more commonly known as polio.

Karr’s theory was that the mail-order companies sent clothing to people who ordered these items. Some of the clothing was returned because it didn’t fit or was the wrong color. Mail-order companies had easier return policies back then.

These returned items were then sent to someone else who placed an order.

Karr alleged without any proof that if the first person was in the early stages of polio when trying on the clothes, the disease could be spread to the new wearer.

However it spread, polio continued to be a problem until 1952 when Jonas Salk developed the first effective polio vaccine. The announcement of successful testing was made on April 12, 1955, the 10th anniversary of the death of President Franklin Roosevelt.

Since then, polio has become nearly a thing of the past. The World Health Organization listed 859 cases in the world in 2022. Unfortunately, that number is growing with some cases reported in the United States where the disease was once thought eradicated.

As always, vaccines, when available, remain the best way to control diseases.

