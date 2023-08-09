Sharing updates and news from the Jamestown Public School District

I hope you have all had an enjoyable summer break thus far filled with family, friends, and fun. As the Jamestown School District prepares for the 2023/2024 school year, I wanted to take this opportunity to share various updates and developments.

Rob Lech

As many are likely already aware, the Jamestown School District, like many schools, is struggling with a staffing shortage. Throughout the spring and summer, we have been strategizing around how to best combat this shortage. As a result, there will be some necessary prioritizing needs, including suspending programs and electives for a year, but these are hopefully short-term issues we can work through. I am so very proud of our staff and administration for their flexibility and creative problem-solving to ensure

the highest quality education for our students.

I continue to be exceedingly proud of the impact of two literacy grants, totaling $2.5 million, the district has written and received over the last five years. Those funds have been used to provide professional learning to staff, including a comprehensive writing training that has shown huge benefits, fund instructional coaches to support our teachers, and other valued programs and supplies. These grants also include a component for Birth to Age 5. The district continues to partner with Jamestown Parks and Recreation in this area. This includes the Literacy Lanes at Solien-Denault Park and coming soon to Meidinger Park. These Literacy Lanes include a posted children’s book that is plotted out through the

park. Families can walk together with their children and read the story. These books will be updated monthly so families can enjoy these parks and the opportunity to enjoy and talk about the book together.

We will be seeing some changes in our food service program with the passage of Senate Bill 2284. Our North Dakota Legislature passed this bill and provided an additional $6 million in funding for school lunch available for those at 200% of the federal poverty level. The good news is that more families will qualify for free lunch. We appreciate your flexibility and understanding as our Food Service department makes this transition to both a federal and a state program for reimbursement.

Based on a 55% increase in our contracted bus service, JPS is needing to consider all options to defray costs. Unfortunately, this means that there may need to be changes to our busing practices, including our partnership to bus private school students.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than anything, I encourage you to make a concerted effort to thank the teachers, support staff, and administrators that will be here at Jamestown Public Schools throughout the 2023/2024 school year. We continue to be blessed beyond words with the quality of staff that serve our students.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to give me a call at the district office (252-1950), reach out through email at Robert.Lech@k12.nd.us, or stop by the district office for a visit.