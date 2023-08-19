Sunshine causes fatal 1887 accident

Most people know metal expands when heated.

This phenomenon can occur with railroad rails which, if there is not enough room for expansion, can cause the rail to twist and buckle.

Evidently, this occurred often enough a century ago. It was given the term “sun-curl” by railroad men and it caused a fatal wreck between Driscoll and Steele back in 1887.

May is not commonly a hot month on the Northern Plains, but May 3, 1887, was sunny with enough energy in the rays to cause the expansion of a segment of rail to bulge out from its normal position. The weight and force of the locomotive caused that rail to break.

The engine, tender and mail car managed to stay on the tracks. The baggage car, two emigrant cars and the second-class passenger car left the tracks and skidded on their sides for some distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Pacific officials called it the worst wreck on the line in a number of years.

Dispatchers sent special trains from Bismarck and Jamestown, each carrying physicians and medical supplies. As a result, some injured were transported west and some east for treatment, leaving the early casualty count confused.

MORE ON HISTORY





Ultimately, the number stood at 25 people injured and one person dead.

The deceased was William Breed of Faribault, Minnesota. Breed had been traveling in the second emigrant car with his parents and two siblings. They had left a farm in Minnesota with the intent of starting fresh in the Washington Territory.

Unfortunately, Breed was on the rear platform of the car as the accident unfolded. He jumped to the ground assuming that offered safety only to have the railcar roll over on him.

Breed’s body was brought back to Jamestown along with his family. They later returned to Minnesota, saying they no longer had an interest in settling in Washington.

Traveling was a whole lot more dangerous back in the 1800s.

But I think few would foresee a deadly danger in a sunny early May day on the North Dakota prairie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Author Keith Norman can be reached at www.KeithNormanBooks.com