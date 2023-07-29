Teaching the teacher in 1903

Becoming a teacher took only a few weeks of education back 120 years ago.

In fact, prospective educators could get their training without having to lose any time during the school year.

A Teachers Summer School was held at Valley City beginning in late July of 1903. The school was specifically organized to prepare teachers for schools in the counties of Barnes, Stutsman, LaMoure and Ransom and had an enrollment of 145 students.

Rural one-room schools were common at that time everywhere but in organized cities. In fact, some townships had more than one school to make it convenient for little scholars to get to their classrooms.

Stutsman County alone has 64 townships, meaning there could have been more than 100 schools in this county in 1903.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bigger towns usually had bigger schools requiring more teachers who each served one or two grades of students rather than first through eighth-grade students like a country school.

MORE ON HISTORY





The basic requirement for teaching was high school graduation although advanced training, like the summer session offered in 1903, was encouraged.

The students heard lectures on topics like “The Teacher and the Recitation” and “Education and Good Citizenship.”

The summer school was strict with all the students required to be in their dorm rooms for study period by 7:30 p.m. with lights out at 10:45 p.m.

And the summer session was over in time for the new teachers to be in front of classrooms yet that fall.

The teaching profession has come a long way in the past 120 years. Education requirements are higher.

And I don’t think you can make anyone study from 7:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. anymore at summer school.

Author Keith Norman can be reached at www.KeithNormanBooks.com