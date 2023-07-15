Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Columns

The first draftee of WWI in Stutsman County

He was an immigrant from Norway.

By Keith Norman
July 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM

Ole Broten had a singular honor in July 1917.

His name was the first drawn in the draft lottery for service in World War I from Stutsman County.

Broten had been born in Norway and was 27 at the time he was drafted. His draft card listed him as being “short” with a medium build, sandy hair and brown eyes. He lived on 2nd Street West in Jamestown and was employed building a grain elevator in town. He was not a naturalized citizen yet although he had declared his intention to become one.

According to naturalization records, he had arrived in the United States in 1909 and originally worked as a farm laborer near Marion, North Dakota, before moving to Jamestown.

Evidently, Broten didn’t read the paper regularly.

“At first he refused to believe that his was the first number drawn,” wrote The Jamestown Alert. “When he was shown his name in one of the newspapers in the shop, said ‘Sure, I will go, why not?’”

The war department had asked newspapers to not publish when drafted men left the communities for training camps. Because of this, only a few family members were at the train depot to give the first soldiers leaving for the Great War a send-off.

According to later reports, the first draft board session in Jamestown selected eight men from 50 tested for induction into the Army. That was considered 5% of the quota assigned to Stutsman County.

Broten survived the war. He served overseas from August 1918 to January 1919. He left the service as a mechanic. In 1920, he married Jenny Gresto, also an immigrant from Norway, living in Jamestown.

Oddly enough, the wedding announcement in The Jamestown Alert mentions he was the first Stutsman County man drafted for World War I.

He lived long enough to have to register for the draft again at the outbreak of World War II but did not serve.

Broten died in 1943 and is buried at Highland Home Cemetery in Jamestown.

Author Keith Norman can be reached at www.KeithNormanBooks.com

