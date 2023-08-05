Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Winter mosquitoes in 1883 Jamestown

A traveler's story prompts The Jamestown Alert to respond.

By Keith Norman
Today at 7:00 AM

Mosquitoes were evidently bad in Jamestown back in 1883.

The original comment came from a traveler from Missouri who didn’t have a good thing to say about Jamestown. Along with 20-foot-deep snowdrifts, the mosquitoes were so bad a square inch of human skin could be covered by 400,000 of the little blood-sucking insects.

The man reportedly saw “touching scenes of sobbing mothers” who feared their husbands had become lost in the snowdrifts during the spring wheat planting.

It would seem obvious the Missouri traveler hadn’t experienced the Dakota Territory. Seeding wheat comes after the last snow is melted and there certainly are no mosquitoes when the snowbanks are deep.

The writers at The Jamestown Alert decided to have a little fun with the story.

“We admit these winter mosquitoes are a terror,” the editor wrote. “Think how these insects with their bills frozen as hard and sharp as a poniard would lacerate one’s cuticle.”

If you are not up on your French weapons, a poniard is a long thrusting knife used by early European armies.

The Alert reserved its most biting criticism for the Missouri traveler's claim the city was full of bums and vagrants all looking for work.

“There were quite a number ‘looking for work’ before the tramp ordinance went into effect,” wrote the editor of The Jamestown Alert. “The police justice gave them 15 days on the streets in the chain gang since which the applications for work have been conspicuously few.”

It must have been very difficult to swat those winter mosquitoes while on a chain gang maintaining the streets of Jamestown with a shovel and hoe back in 1883.

Author Keith Norman can be reached at www.KeithNormanBooks.com

