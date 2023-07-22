Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Editorials

Bravo to announced inductees for UJ Athletic Hall of Fame

They were announced by the university recently.

JSSP Bravos
July 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM

The Jamestown Sun hands out these bravos this week:

  • Bravo to Jamestown residents whose gardens were part of the Jamestown Garden Tour sponsored by AAUW. The tour was held on July 19. Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert, Norm and Kay Aldinger, Mike and Penny Landschoot, Carol Delaney and Ileene Albin opened up their yards to the public for viewing.
  • Bravo to those being inducted into the University of Jamestown Athletic Hall of Fame in the fall, announced recently by the university. The inductees are former Jimmie football players Dustin Erbes, Erik Dirk and Kevin Heyer, former track-and-field athlete Shea Gaier, the 1972 men’s track-and-field team and the 2005 women’s soccer team. The honorees will be celebrated on Oct. 6 during homecoming.

Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper's editorial board.

