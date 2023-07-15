Bravo to Camp Rokiwan celebrating 100 years
Camp Rokiwan is located about 16 miles northeast of Jamestown near Spiritwood Lake
The Jamestown Sun hands out these bravos this week:
- Bravo to Montana Pool Service, a nonprofit organization founded by Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament, which recently built a skate park on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota. A Bismarck Tribune news story reported that the Standing Rock Skate Park held a grand opening on June 27 to celebrate the $250,000 project, which was funded primarily by Ament, along with the Standing Rock Tribal Community and Nike N7. Ament has been building skate parks in his home state of Montana for 20 years, the story reported.
- Bravo to Camp Rokiwan, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year. Camp Rokiwan — located about 16 miles northeast of Jamestown near Spiritwood Lake — promotes the ability of children to do things for themselves and others and teaches children about patriotism, courage, self reliance and kindred virtues. The Jamestown Rotary and Kiwanis clubs hope to start running a one-week camp for disadvantaged youth at no cost next year after the clubs had to halt the camp because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Bravo to Kyle Gagner and Josh Silbernagel, childhood friends and longtime songwriters who grew up together in Casselton, North Dakota, who wrote the song, "North Dakota Anthem." The state tourism office produced a video of the song, which is being used for promotional purposes over social media. It is also featured on the North Dakota Department of Commerce Website.
- Bravo to Mindi Schmitz, executive director of The Arts Center, for receiving the first Mary Smith Award for her work in human rights. Schmitz got a grant through the Bush Foundation as a member of the Change Network class in 2021 after the Stutsman County Human Rights Coalition formed that year. The grant helped the coalition with programming at The Arts Center and to obtain 501(c)(3) status. Smith is a graduate of the Crippled Children's School, now the Anne Carlsen Center in Jamestown who worked at Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkley, California, where she worked to develop best practices to provide medical services to the disabled.
