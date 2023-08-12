Bravo to funding provided for Imagination Library in Stutsman County
The program needed funds to continue enrolling children and providing books.
The Jamestown Sun hands out these bravos this week:
- Bravo to the expansion of Space Development Agency operations at Grand Forks Air Force Base. A Grand Forks Herald story reported that on Monday, Aug. 7, it was announced at the base that the Space Development Agency will place a 25,000-square-foot Satellite Test and Checkout Center at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in support of the SDA’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite mission. The Test and Checkout Center, when it is completed in 2026, will conduct operations for SDA satellites, the story reported. Sen. John Hoeven, who serves on the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, worked to secure $18 million for the operations centers in Grand Forks and Alabama, $4 million to push construction of the Test and Checkout Center and $8 million in funding to come in 2024 and 2025. The facility in Grand Forks will have the capability to employ up to 240 people, the story reported.
- Bravo to the planned construction of a new National Guard Readiness Center in Dickinson, North Dakota. A Dickinson Press story reported that a ceremony to celebrate the project was held on Aug. 4 at the Guard's current facility. The Readiness Center will be 40,188 square feet, twice the size of the current facility, and cost $27 million, paid with $21 million in federal funding and $6 million in state funding, the story reported. The existing building was built in 1972.
- Bravo to donors and Jamestown United Way for helping fund the Imagination Library program in Stutsman County, which was in danger of running out of funding by Aug. 1. More than 600 children ages birth to 5 in Stutsman County receive a free book every month through the program. The Dolly Parton Foundation pays for administration costs, and local programs are responsible for the cost of the books and mailing from Tennessee, which is about $25 per child per year. An invoice is sent monthly to the fiscal agent, which in Stutsman County is Jamestown Public Schools. Bob Toso, the local program coordinator, said the program received word that Gov. Doug Burgum will pay half the billings for Imagination Library programs statewide for the next year.
- Bravo to a community group in Ypsilanti that was responsible for the placing of a flagpole dedicated to veterans in the community. The group purchased the flagpole and paid for its installation, marking the event with a dedication ceremony on Aug. 5.
- Bravo to Tim and Christine Burchill of Jamestown, who founded a nonprofit — Living is Giving — to help feed people in Liberia. Living is Giving operates a small farm near the capital of Monrovia and the nonprofit's board hopes in the future to open a school in a nearby village, among other goals.
- Bravo to Rick Anderson, who was honored in July when he was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coaches Hall of Fame and named NHSCACA’s boys’ cross-country national coach of the year. Anderson coaches the Griggs-Midkota Titans cross-country team. And bravo to Gregg Grinsteinner, Dickinon Trinity boys basketball coach, who was also inducted into the NHSCACA Hall of Fame.
Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper's editorial board.
