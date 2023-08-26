6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Editorials

Bravo to honoring Larry Woiwode at Jamestown library

The section is located at Alfred Dickey Library.

JSSP Bravos
Today at 7:01 AM

The Jamestown Sun hands out these bravos this week:

  • Bravo to Alfred Dickey Public Library for creating a section named after the late Larry Woiwode, author and North Dakota poet laureate. The section in the library is highlighting local authors with a strong connection to the Jamestown area. Most authors in the Larry Woiwode Memorial Local Authors Section are from Stutsman County but there are a few from other parts of North Dakota, according to Joe Rector, director of the James River Valley Library System.
  • Bravo to volunteers who are maintaining and working to make improvements at two cemeteries north of Jamestown. The volunteers, including Kevin Reuther, Keith Veil, Dennis Michel, Danielle Roen, Randy Miller, Matt Page and others work at McGinnis and Jamestown cemeteries on their own time and want to create a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to help keep the cemeteries regularly maintained.
  • Bravo to 25 volunteers from around the country who helped make improvements at Icelandic State Park at Cavalier, North Dakota, this summer. They spent three weeks in August at the park, helping make improvements to buildings, trails and landscaping, according to a Forum News Service story.

Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper's editorial board.

