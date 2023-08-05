Bravo to North Dakota animal rescue, which won $100K
The funds will be used for a solar power project.
The Jamestown Sun hands out these bravos this week:
- Bravo to local agencies for holding National Night Out in Jamestown to connect with residents. Personnel from agencies providing emergency services served up food and conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in McElroy Park.
- Bravo to providing free admission to all national parks in the U.S. on Friday, Aug. 4, in celebration of Great American Outdoors Day. Entrance fees were waived that day at national parks including Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. The event recognizes the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides funds for national park projects.
- Bravo to the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue in North Dakota, one of 67 groups in the U.S. to win $100,000 from the Department of Energy’s Energizing Rural Communities Prize, according to the Grand Forks Herald. The rescue said it will use the grant to provide solar power to buildings on its campus, the Herald reported. The prize is part of the $1 billion Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas Program by the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and was funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
