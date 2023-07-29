Bravo to Running of the Pink donors, participants
A record amount was raised at the annual event in Jamestown this year.
The Jamestown Sun hands out these bravos this week:
- Bravo to North Dakota’s 4-H shooting sports archery team, which placed third in the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska. Members of the archery team were from Morton County and Trace Christ from Stutsman County.
- Bravo to donors and participants in the annual Running of the Pink in Jamestown, which raised a record $50,000 this year. The June 3 event hosted by R.M. Stoudt saw nearly 600 participants for the 16th anniversary of the 5K/10K event. Proceeds from the event support women's health in Stutsman County including the Women’s Way program at Central Valley Health District and No Excuses at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.
- Bravo to recent Buffalo Days events held July 21-23 in Jamestown. The parade, car show, mini-art hunt and other activities are a positive way to promote and celebrate the Buffalo City with residents and visitors alike.
- Bravo to the Jamestown Parks and Recreation District and the Jamestown Bike Riding Advocacy Group for promoting bike riding. Jamestown Parks and Rec/Two Rivers Activity Center received a grant for a Community Bike Fleet, which features 30 adjustable bikes for kids and adults that can be used at no charge. And the groups are collaborating on community bike rides, which are scheduled on Aug. 1 at Meidinger Park and Aug. 15 at McElroy Park. There's no cost to participate.
Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper's editorial board.
ADVERTISEMENT