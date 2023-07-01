Bravo to Stutsman County Fair and its board
The 125th fair provides a variety of entertainment through its four days.
The Jamestown Sun hands out these bravos this week:
- Bravo to the 125th Stutsman County Fair and the board of directors that works to make it happen each year. The annual event is the highlight of the Stutsman County 4-H clubs' year and brings residents and others to Jamestown to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, animals and exhibits. The fair runs through Saturday, July 1.
- Bravo to Dakota Central, which has committed to donating $100,000 to Jamestown Parks and Recreation Foundation to renovate playing fields at McElroy Park. The field renovations will consist of three phases, which will renovate the youth complex and Jack Brown Stadium. The first phase of construction, expected to begin in the fall, will include a tee ball field, one Babe Ruth field, two Cal Ripken fields and a restroom and concessions building.
- Bravo to the royalty selected for the first Stutsman County Fair Royalty Pageant, held on June 25. Named queen was Madison Hofmann of Medina. First princess is Jessie Krieger, second princess is Anastasia Weber, and Miss Congeniality is Emily Ackerman, all of Jamestown. They are promoting the fair and agriculture this week during the fair. And bravo to Riley Widman, a 4-H member and director of the pageant, who came up with the proposal to have the pageant and followed it through from a presentation to the fair board for approval to the crowning of the applicants on June 25.
- Bravo to the 54th annual Fort Seward Wagon Train, which is expected to conclude its journey at Jamestown on Saturday, July 1. The covered wagon train, operated by the nonprofit Fort Seward Inc., gives participants a way to experience life as it was long ago and includes activities and chores throughout the 75- to 85-mile trip.
- Bravo to Teree Rittenbach, professor of nursing at the University of Jamestown, who received the Outstanding Rural Educator/Mentor award at the 2023 Rural and Public Health Awards Banquet. The award, presented on June 15, is given to a professional who has made outstanding contributions to the education, development and placement of new health care professionals in rural North Dakota communities. Officials said Rittenbach, in her 46 years of teaching, prioritizes her students’ experiences and adapts her teaching style to meet their needs in the classroom. She has included community projects in her curriculum that are health related, such as blood drives and blood pressure drives and has also served in other educational capacities are other universities in North Dakota.
- Bravo to the announcement of the addition of the Nelson Bubble at the University of Jamestown. The athletic bubble will be named after a former Jamestown Sun sportswriter, Jim Nelson. The indoor athletic and wellness facility will be located next to Harold Newman Arena over the current turf field. A gift from the estate of siblings Jim Nelson and Lynn Nelson-Paretta assisted in the development of the bubble on UJ’s campus. The amount of the gift was not released.
Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper's editorial board.
