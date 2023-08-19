Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Editorials

Bravo to Virgil Hill, the latest Rough Rider Award recipient

He was a professional boxer.

JSSP Bravos
Today at 7:00 AM

The Jamestown Sun hands out these bravos this week:

  • Bravo to Virgil Hill, who was named the 48th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. Hill, who lived in Grand Forks and Williston, was a professional boxer from 1984-2007, winning five world titles and the Olympic silver medal. The Rough Rider Award is the state’s highest commendation for its citizens.

  • Bravo to the University of Jamestown’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which achieved a 100% pass rate for the 2022-23 fiscal and academic year, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and North Dakota Board of Nursing year-end report. The national average pass rate is 83.19 percent. UJ students who took the National Council Licensure Examination during the last academic year received licensure as registered nurses on their first attempt.
  • Bravo to the University of Jamestown, which recently announced it will provide $13,000 annually to students majoring in elementary or secondary education who meet a 3.0 GPA starting in the fall of 2024. North Dakota, like other states, has a shortage of teachers.

Editorials are the opinion of Jamestown Sun management and the newspaper's editorial board.

