Book banning and book burning are about control

Banning (or burning) books is about control. It is mind control. It is information control. It is happening in North Dakota. It is happening in "red" states and may happen in what are known as "blue" states or "purple" states, and it is not about saving children or adults. It is about control. If an authoritarian group can eliminate some books only a small segment of society wish to destroy for their own purpose, eventually libraries and bookstores will be closed or controlled.

Some people want to believe that it won't happen here (it is happening), or that it isn't so bad (yet). Is that the ostrich syndrome?

To some, it may seem similar to the delusions of so many in Germany as the Nazi party gained more and more power. Nazi ideas did not cease in WWII any more than racism would not cease with the signing of the Civil Rights Act. Both Nazi purposes and racism continue to exist and both are very, very dangerous to everyone.