Carbon border adjustment tax will hurt businesses and consumers

As a small business owner in North Dakota, I expect our representatives in Washington, D.C., to support the best interests of job creators like me in their districts and states. That’s why I was disappointed to discover that Sen. Kevin Cramer is leading efforts to implement an anti-business carbon border adjustment tax. Cramer has been an advocate for small business owners throughout his time in public office so his new legislation doesn’t align with the policies he has previously supported which is bound to leave his constituents confused.

A carbon border adjustment tax would put a price on carbon by calculating the emissions of industrial materials produced in the United States and slapping tariffs on carbon-intensive imports. For North Dakotans, this would raise the price on everyday goods from automobiles and gas prices to appliances and household electricity.

Cramer joined Democrats to introduce the PROVE IT Act which would essentially lay the groundwork for the first carbon border tax in American history. The bill includes a plan for the Department of Energy to measure the emissions from specific goods and sectors which countries can reference. While this bill does not explicitly implement a carbon border tax, it brings Congress one step closer to doing just that. Supporters believe a carbon border tax will help reconcile trade relations with other countries by offering a baseline to price carbon; however, business owners recognize this will increase prices on goods and materials and disrupt manufacturing and supply chains across the United Sates.

Such a tax would be harmful to businesses and will force manufacturers to increase the cost of raw materials placing small business owners at a disadvantage. If the cost of production increases so will the prices for consumers. Essentially, American small business owners and consumers will bear the burden of achieving a European-style climate neutrality plan. I know this is not why North Dakotans elected Cramer to the Senate.

This environmentalist push is putting Americans last when our leaders should be focused on making energy clean and affordable. Our representatives should not be supporting legislation that would drive businesses away. Instead, they should be incentivizing innovation in the domestic market and lifting up our small businesses who are still struggling to survive post-pandemic and during a period of record inflation.

Senator Cramer, families in North Dakota are counting on you to reconsider your support for a carbon border tax and recognize that detrimental impact this tax would have on small business owners and consumers. While I commend your efforts to achieve a healthier environment, the path forward is not by following in Europe’s footsteps and does not require punishing people with economic pain and higher taxes.

