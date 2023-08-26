Funding education takes a back seat to business

America is a bail-out political party.

Our politicians bail out countries, car companies and banks. Our government also supports agriculture, defense industries and oil companies with tax advantages.

Our politicians seem to forget about K through 12, but the education of children has no lobby for them. Children cannot vote and they are not donors.

In most states, there is a teacher shortage, a shortage of qualified teachers.

It is not a myth that America needs well-educated children to move our country forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The slaughter of children and teachers has been put on the back page by our politicians. Our politicians have created a multi-generation problem sitting backward to what our children experience.

There is a solution, it's called voting. If your school district is understaffed and underfunded, then start primarying the elected officials.