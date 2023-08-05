Long-term health care should be part of Medicare

As my 90th birthday approaches, I ponder what lies ahead. The best-laid plans of mice and men can go awry in not being able to predict the future. It is a situation in life we have little control.

But we try. We took out long-term health insurance over 32 years ago paying an estimated $225,000 in premiums. If I were to enter the nursing home tomorrow, my insurance policy will barely cover a fourth of the cost.

Most Americans cannot afford this insurance. Seniors, after working a lifetime, would like to pass their wealth onto their heirs. One way they do this is to sign their home over to their loved ones five years in advance of long-term care.

As a person of virtue, turning your assets over to your children and then expecting the government to take care of you in old age is viewed as morally wrong. We believe there should be a better system.

That plan would be for long-term health care to be a part of Medicare where the government collects the money from all, and in turn, cares for all.

This cannot be accomplished because Republicans see this as socialism. They also plan to eventually fade out Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security despite its overwhelming popularity.

Washington State has a program where 0.58% tax is placed on wages to cover long-term care. The Republicans are trying to destroy it in the same manner as they weakened Obamacare. At the present time, 70%-80% of nursing home residents live off the government, the rest of us will have to pay. This is not fair.

All these programs could be financially solid if we had a Financial Transaction Tax of 0.1% on stocks and bonds. Don’t expect Republicans to embrace this plan. They may be pro-birth, but they are not pro-life.