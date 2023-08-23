Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

North Dakota lawmakers should consider funding school meals

Proper nutrition is critical for children.

JSSP Letter to Editor
By Deven Mantz, Minot
Today at 7:11 AM

In case you weren’t aware, last spring the North Dakota Legislature avoided helping all North Dakota school children by denying them school meals. While some ground was gained and income eligibility limits were increased, more should have been done. This disappointment is compounded by news of a substantial surplus in the state's general fund tax revenues. The Legislature's projection of a $166 million surplus above initial estimates underscores the missed chance to invest in our children's well-being.

According to the ND Kids Count 2023 Legislative session: Children’s Well-Being Report, about 81,000 children in North Dakota could have benefited from the original school meals legislation, countering food insecurity. These children deserve a bright future; proper nutrition is crucial for that to be a reality.

An extra $50 million from sales and use taxes could have guaranteed school meals for all North Dakota school children. The nearly $82 million surplus in corporate income taxes alone could have paid for the meals, and then some.

It's disheartening to see this significant opportunity squandered, prioritizing tax breaks over some of our most vulnerable citizens. These surplus funds, unallocated in the 2023 session, were a chance to uplift communities and shape a brighter future.

Fortunately for us, we can start working on the 2025 session right now. Looking to the 2025 session, state legislators should reconsider their focus. Let's seize this moment to pass legislation that no child has to attend school hungry. This will lay the foundation for a healthier, stronger North Dakota for generations to come.

