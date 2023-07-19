Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
North Dakota seat belt law changing on Aug. 1

Primary enforcement means no other violation is required for a driver to be pulled over by law enforcement.

JSSP Letter to Editor
By Ron Henke, North Dakota Department of Transportation, Bismarck, and Col. Brandon Solberg, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bismarck
July 19, 2023 at 1:42 PM

Seat belts save lives. That’s the reason North Dakota’s law is changing from secondary enforcement to primary enforcement on Aug. 1.

Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash. Research shows having a primary law over a secondary law can result in a 10-12% increase in observed seat belt use and reduce passenger vehicle driver deaths by 7%. Those statistics are important because the No. 1 contributing factor in motor vehicle crash deaths in North Dakota is not wearing a seat belt.

Primary enforcement means no other violation is required for a driver to be pulled over by law enforcement and issued a seat belt citation. The law requires all occupants to wear a seat belt, regardless of where they are sitting in the vehicle. The change to the law is not about giving law enforcement another reason to pull people over, it’s about saving lives by making the current law more effective in gaining voluntary compliance so more people will wear their seat belt to prevent occupants from being ejected or becoming a projectile in the vehicle.

Zero fatalities on North Dakota roads is not only attainable but also vital. When it comes to your life or the lives of your family and friends, is any other number acceptable?

A primary seat belt law gets us closer to the goal we all share – getting home safe. Vision Zero. Zero fatalities. Zero excuses.

Henke is the director of the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Solberg is the superintendent of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

