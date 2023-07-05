Pleasant experiences had during time in Jamestown

As a new but short-term resident of Jamestown, North Dakota, I felt that the small-town charm has easily overtaken the fear of leaving my southern roots behind. Born and raised in Alabama, I found myself in Jamestown as a travel speech-language pathologist (SLP). I was quite surprised to find the lush greenery, warm days and kind hearts all right in Jamestown, North Dakota.

When I left Alabama to begin this chapter of my life, I was overwhelmed with questions of “Where is that,” “How long” and “Why," just to name a few. I expected snow on the ground at all times because in the South, that is just how we think everywhere else must be.

In my weeks here in Jamestown, I have enjoyed the quiet serenity of sidewalks (a rarity of Alabama), late afternoon walks at the river and rewatching my favorite old television shows. I have enjoyed pleasant conversation with neighbors and strangers alike. I have also dabbled in the local cuisine of the Buffalo Grill, Drift Prarie Brewing and Jonny B’s pizza. I am pleasantly surprised by the charm of small-town America stored secretly away in the middle of the prairie right here in Jamestown.