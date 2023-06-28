Reckless stunt gets more attention than children's deaths from gun violence
Government rushed to help millionaires and a billionaire.
The No. 1 cause of death in America for children is gun violence and the Republicans Party makes no effort to stop it.
When five rich folks go on a reckless stunt to see a hunk of metal our government rushed to help them.
Our government has spent millions in tax dollars and risked lives to prove what?
Four millionaires and a billionaire get more attention than the killing of children in America.
