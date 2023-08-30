Even Trump's followers don't describe him like Scott Hennen did

When I started to read Scott Hennen’s Aug. 26 column , I thought he had taken up comedy. Donald Trump is charming, kind and listens well? Even his cult followers have not used those words to describe him.

You are describing an egomaniac who engages in childish name calling, verbally assaults anyone who disagrees with him, and bragged about assaulting women. Many people who

worked in the Trump administration will tell you that he does not listen well unless you are saying something he wants to hear, like how great he is. Actually, Trump has been kind to Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump is not being attacked by the media, Trump haters and the Deep State (whatever that is). Trump was indicted by grand juries for committing numerous offenses against our democracy including taking classified documents to an insecure location and inciting a violent insurrection to stop the certification of an election. The indictments are based on much testimony including from some who worked in the Trump administration. Of course, Trump has the right to a trial by jury and can be presumed innocent until proven guilty like any citizen.