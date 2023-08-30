6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Even Trump's followers don't describe him like Scott Hennen did

Donald Trump is not being attacked by the media, Trump haters and the Deep State.

JSSP Letter to Editor
By Charles Linderman, Carrington, North Dakota
Today at 7:00 AM

When I started to read Scott Hennen’s Aug. 26 column , I thought he had taken up comedy. Donald Trump is charming, kind and listens well? Even his cult followers have not used those words to describe him.

You are describing an egomaniac who engages in childish name calling, verbally assaults anyone who disagrees with him, and bragged about assaulting women. Many people who
worked in the Trump administration will tell you that he does not listen well unless you are saying something he wants to hear, like how great he is. Actually, Trump has been kind to Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump is not being attacked by the media, Trump haters and the Deep State (whatever that is). Trump was indicted by grand juries for committing numerous offenses against our democracy including taking classified documents to an insecure location and inciting a violent insurrection to stop the certification of an election. The indictments are based on much testimony including from some who worked in the Trump administration. Of course, Trump has the right to a trial by jury and can be presumed innocent until proven guilty like any citizen.

What To Read Next
JSSP Letter to Editor
Letters
Funding education takes a back seat to business
4d ago
 · 
By  Mark Bollinger, Jamestown
JSSP Letter to Editor
Letters
North Dakota Democratic legislators will continue fighting for strong schools, other issues
4d ago
 · 
By  Sen. Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo
JSSP Letter to Editor
Letters
North Dakota lawmakers should consider funding school meals
Aug 23
 · 
By  Deven Mantz, Minot
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Jamestown Community Foundation awards grant for pickleball courts project
2h ago
Alexis Schneider
Members Only
Prep
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter's Alexis Schneider succeeding as WR
3h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
072723.N.FF.WallinMemorial.3
North Dakota
Memorial for Fargo officer killed in July 14 shooting cleared away
19h ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
63d444ea616f5.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota landowner groups optimistic, skeptical about new royalty help program
1d ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune