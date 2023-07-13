Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Support Cramer's efforts to reduce U.S. alliance on China, Russia

By obtaining concrete evidence of the impact of lack of regulations on manufacturers in countries like China, we can establish fairer trade practices that support U.S. manufacturers.

By Mike Haugen, Fargo
July 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM

I fully support Sen. Kevin Cramer's stance on reducing our reliance on China and Russia for energy and critical supply chains. It is time for America to take action on this pressing issue.

The Providing Reliable, Objective, Verifiable Emissions Intensity and Transparency (PROVE IT) Act, which will study the pollution intensity of our industries compared to our competitors, is crucial. By obtaining concrete evidence of the impact of lack of regulations on manufacturers in countries like China, we can establish fairer trade practices that support U.S. manufacturers. American businesses adhere to stricter environmental standards, and it is only right to take that into consideration and level the playing field.

The issue relates directly to our economy and our national security. The growing China-Russia alliance poses challenges to global security, necessitating reduced dependence on these nations. By doing so, we not only protect our economy but also strengthen our national security.

To achieve these goals, reliable data is crucial, and the PROVE IT Act aims to gather the necessary information to hold other nations accountable. It is vitally important we have verifiable emissions reporting from these poor performing countries to help us understand how to deal with this issue and support our American manufacturers and American jobs.

I urge readers to support Cramer's efforts to reduce our reliance on China and Russia. Taking action now will safeguard our economy — along with American jobs, strengthen alliances and protect our environment for future generations.

Retired Maj. Gen. Haugen served is a former adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard.

