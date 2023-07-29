Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Tuberville's actions to block military promotions are national security threat

The hold on promotions is demoralizing and negatively impacts military readiness.

JSSP Letter to Editor
By Katrina Christiansen, Jamestown
Today at 6:45 AM

Sen. Tommy Tuberville's single-minded, egotistical and pompous actions to block the military promotions of 250 general and admiral nominees for the last six months is most definitely a political stunt but more importantly a national security threat. Tuberville’s block has kept the Marine Corps from having a commandant for the first time in 164 years. If Tuberville is allowed to continue blocking promotions the number will grow to 650 by the end of the year and block the replacement of retiring Gen. Mark Milley on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The hold on promotions is demoralizing and negatively impacts military readiness. The spouses of 550 military families signed a petition to end the hold on promotions and delivered it to Tuberville’s office. The petition asked that the senator “find a way to resolve the political fight outside the military space and to expeditiously confirm all blocked promotions. Military families are hostages in a political fight started by a man who makes empty promises. Tuberville campaigned in 2020 on donating “every dime” he makes in D.C. to veterans from Alabama, but he has yet to fulfill his promise.

Tuberville expects the Marine Corps to stay true to their motto: Semper Fidelis (“Always Faithful”) even though he isn’t.

Tuberville, like many of his GOP colleagues, claims to support military families and military readiness but his actions show otherwise. He has embraced the weaponization of democratic institutions and processes that place personal interests ahead of America’s.

North Dakota’s first senator to serve on the Armed Services Committee alongside Tuberville is Sen. Kevin Cramer. The lack of public criticism by Cramer is not surprising but it is disappointing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuberville and complicit GOP senators are seizing American dreams of brave and honorable service that have endured for centuries.

What To Read Next
JSSP Letter to Editor
Letters
Carbon border adjustment tax will hurt businesses and consumers
2d ago
 · 
By  Paula Graner, West Fargo, North Dakota
JSSP Letter to Editor
Letters
Burgum sees things as a billionaire businessman, not as working people
4d ago
 · 
By  Landis Larson, president, North Dakota AFL-CIO; Mark Fromke, Northern Valley Labor Council, AFL-CIO; Eric Brekke, Northern Plains United Labor Council, AFL-CIO; and Clay Nagel, Missouri Slope Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO
JSSP Letter to Editor
Letters
North Dakota seat belt law changing on Aug. 1
Jul 19
 · 
By  Ron Henke, North Dakota Department of Transportation, Bismarck, and Col. Brandon Solberg, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bismarck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pingree Buchanan High School.jpg
Members Only
News
All-school reunion to mark 40 years Pingree-Buchanan merger
17h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Blue Algae.jpg
News
Harmful algae advisory issued for Jamestown Reservoir, Alkali Lake
1d ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Shop Local Chamber Items.jpg
Business
Jamestown chamber's programs help keep money spent in community
3h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
07271500_PKG_CancerCouple.Still005.jpg
Fargo
'Gut punch:' Couple that fought cancer together as newlyweds now hopes father lives to see baby
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand