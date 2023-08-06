Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

We are a society of adorers of the gun

It's time to make changes.

JSSP Letter to Editor
By Margaret Bitz, Fargo
Today at 4:46 PM

We keep hearing it being reported again and again that the police had seen all the guns the shooter in Fargo had in his possession before the July 14 shooting. This is followed by the statement that this man had all these guns legally. Why doesn’t anybody take this to the next level and ask, “Why are all of these guns legal? It’s the legislators who make them legal. (Yes, it is the Supreme Court that says they are legal but the Second Amendment says “a well regulated militia.” The only regulated militias in this country are the military services.)

It is high time we stop fiddling with background checks, the number of magazines a person can have, ad infinitum, and make every murderous gun illegal.

Our insistence on making these guns legal is like Moses making the golden calf legal. We are a society of adorers of the gun. The gun has become our god.

