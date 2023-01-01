“Not having a postsecondary degree didn’t hold me back, so I hope that qualified, dedicated South Dakotans can have those same opportunities," Noem wrote in announcing the order.

The change increases coverage from 60% of base salary to 100%, and extends the duration from a maximum of eight weeks to 12 weeks.

"Even though they're in different parts of the state, they're affecting people in the same way,” a Leola resident said about the connection between carbon pipelines and other eminent domain issues

"I don't see any reason for turning it into a political body since it's done really well being apolitical," one state lawmaker said.

“There’s a considerable amount of trust given to the administration on federal fund authority,” a top Republican senator said. “They ought to work to protect that trust.”

It's Doug Burgum of North Dakota, not Kristi Noem (yet) of South Dakota. Would either of them have a prayer?

More than 200 bills were approved by legislators and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem in 2023. Here's a list of some of the most prominent ones.

Trump's finally bringing people together, only it is just the other GOP presidential hopefuls, Tony Bender writes.

Some in the delegation want to take time talking it out. Others say landowners don’t have that time.

“It hasn’t mattered to me, in this fight, who is a Democrat, who is a Republican,” said state Rep. Karla Lems.

“This surplus shows that what we are doing here is working,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in an announcement.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.