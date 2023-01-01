Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

KRISTI NOEM

SD capitol3.JPG
South Dakota
South Dakota ends another fiscal year in the black, with nearly $100 million surplus
“This surplus shows that what we are doing here is working,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in an announcement.
071023.N.SDS.ALLIANCES.jpg
South Dakota
Unusual alliances emerge amid opposition to eminent domain for carbon pipelines
“It hasn’t mattered to me, in this fight, who is a Democrat, who is a Republican,” said state Rep. Karla Lems.
Jul 9
_M7A8876.JPG
South Dakota
South Dakota legislators split over how to address landowner property rights
Some in the delegation want to take time talking it out. Others say landowners don’t have that time.
Jul 5
Tony_Bender_2022.jpg
Columns
Bender: A cynical look at presidential politics
Trump's finally bringing people together, only it is just the other GOP presidential hopefuls, Tony Bender writes.
Jul 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
1-24-23PhotosofPierre-2.jpg
News
New laws to know in South Dakota, starting on July 1
More than 200 bills were approved by legislators and signed by Gov. Kristi Noem in 2023. Here's a list of some of the most prominent ones.
Jun 30
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
062423.N.DR.NOEM.jfif
South Dakota
Noem announces launch of ‘Freedom Works Here’ nationwide ad campaign
Ads aimed at workforce recruitment for South Dakota
Jun 23
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Noem Burgum.PNG
South Dakota
Lalley: Which governor from the Dakotas is running for president?
It's Doug Burgum of North Dakota, not Kristi Noem (yet) of South Dakota. Would either of them have a prayer?
Jun 2
 · 
By  Patrick Lalley
DSC_4927.JPG
South Dakota
SD Gov. Noem brings back foster scholarship, sidestepping lawmakers with federal funds
“There’s a considerable amount of trust given to the administration on federal fund authority,” a top Republican senator said. “They ought to work to protect that trust.”
May 23
 · 
By  Jason Harward
DSC_4878.JPG
South Dakota
Can Gov. Kristi Noem rid South Dakota's state pension of ties to China?
"I don't see any reason for turning it into a political body since it's done really well being apolitical," one state lawmaker said.
May 19
 · 
By  Jason Harward
904598CA-1231-40ED-B5A9-2DF4D3FD3011remote97cc55453b3413e7913c9d6ec14c2b2b82e11603-1-original.jpeg
South Dakota
'Line in the sand' at anti-CO2 pipeline rally in South Dakota's McPherson County
"Even though they're in different parts of the state, they're affecting people in the same way,” a Leola resident said about the connection between carbon pipelines and other eminent domain issues
May 16
 · 
By  Jason Harward

ADVERTISEMENT

Close up Wooden Law Gavel on the Table Court Courts
South Dakota
Former reporter accepts plea deal in prank call involving Gov. Kristi Noem’s number
Former Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor
May 9
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
IMG_4484.jpeg
South Dakota
Lawmakers approve Gov. Kristi Noem-led expansion to family leave for state employees
The change increases coverage from 60% of base salary to 100%, and extends the duration from a maximum of eight weeks to 12 weeks.
May 3
 · 
By  Jason Harward
Noem-Image-EO.jpeg
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem looks to nix college requirements for certain South Dakota state jobs
“Not having a postsecondary degree didn’t hold me back, so I hope that qualified, dedicated South Dakotans can have those same opportunities," Noem wrote in announcing the order.
Apr 25
 · 
By  Jason Harward
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT