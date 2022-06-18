In her Fargo days, superstar Peggy Lee fell in love with the man who was later killed in WWII. Years later, she was deeply moved when his fraternity remembered.

Born Robert Zimmerman, Dylan went by Elston Gunnn when he lived in Fargo — and plenty of other North Dakotans changed their names before making it in the entertainment industry.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.