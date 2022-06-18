Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

PEGGY LEE

Peggy Lee mural dedication.jpg
Community
Peggy Lee Day is June 16 in Valley City
Several events are scheduled.
Bob Dylan
Lifestyle
Bob Dylan and other entertainers with ties to North Dakota who changed their names
Born Robert Zimmerman, Dylan went by Elston Gunnn when he lived in Fargo — and plenty of other North Dakotans changed their names before making it in the entertainment industry.
Jun 18, 2022
PL1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Peggy Lee called a North Dakota State University fraternity guy 'the first love of my life'
In her Fargo days, superstar Peggy Lee fell in love with the man who was later killed in WWII. Years later, she was deeply moved when his fraternity remembered.
Feb 23, 2022
Mo Rocca & Holly 2.jpg
Local
'CBS Sunday Morning' to air interview Feb. 6 with Peggy Lee's granddaughter
'CBS Sunday Morning' announced it would air the interview between Mo Rocca and Peggy Lee’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6.
Feb 2, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
Mo Rocca & Holly 2 cropped.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Mo Rocca and 'CBS Sunday Morning' visited North Dakota to talk Peggy Lee
The interview with Peggy Lee's granddaughter will air this weekend.
Feb 2, 2022
 · 
By  John Lamb

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT