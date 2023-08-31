2023 Jamestown Sun Pigskin Picks Week 2
As of Aug. 30, there is a five-way tie for first place.
JAMESTOWN — The first week of Pigskin Picks was incredibly competitive as five of the six people who made picks finished 8-2, with myself finishing in last place at 7-3. The records will be displayed below next to each person’s name. The Jamestown Sun would like to thank Gun and Reel for their continuing sponsorship of the picks.
University of Jamestown (0-1) at Midland University (1-0)
Max O’Neill, sports reporter,(7-3): Midland
Katie Ringer, sports reporter (8-2): Midland
Mark McKenzie (play-by-play)/ Gavin Kutz sales consultant, (8-2): Midland
ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Savaloja, director of major gifts and planned giving at UJ (8-2): Midland
Jayden Taylor, sports director i3G Media (8-2): UJ
Merle Weatherly, sales clerk Gun & Reel Sports (8-2): UJ
#4 Jamestown High School (0-1) vs. Turtle Mountain Community High School (0-2)
Max O’Neill: JHS
Katie Ringer: JHS
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: JHS
Michael Savaloja: JHS
ADVERTISEMENT
Jayden Taylor: JHS
Merle Weatherly: JHS
Thompson (1-1) at Harvey–Wells County (1-1)
Max O’Neill: Harvey-Wells County
Katie Ringer: Thompson
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Thompson
Jayden Taylor: Thompson
Merle Weatherly: Thompson
ADVERTISEMENT
RV LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (1-1) at Hatton/Northwood (1-1)
Max O’Neill: L/L-M
Katie Ringer: L/L-M
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: L/L-M
Jayden Taylor: L/L-M
Merle Weatherly: L/L-M
RV Grant County/Flasher (2-0) at #5 South Border (2-0)
Max O’Neill: South Border
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie Ringer: South Border
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: South Border
Jayden Taylor: South Border
Merle Weatherly: South Border
Colorado at #17 TCU
Max O’Neill: Colorado
Katie Ringer: TCU
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: TCU
ADVERTISEMENT
Jayden Taylor: TCU
Merle Weatherly: Colorado
#21 North Carolina at South Carolina
Max O’Neill: South Carolina
Katie Ringer: South Carolina
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: North Carolina
Jayden Taylor: North Carolina
Merle Weatherly: South Carolina
ADVERTISEMENT
#5 LSU at #8 Florida State (in Orlando)
Max O’Neill: Florida State
Katie Ringer: LSU
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: LSU
Jayden Taylor: LSU
Merle Weatherly: Florida State
Eastern Washington vs. NDSU (at U.S. Bank Stadium)
Max O’Neill: NDSU
Katie Ringer: NDSU
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: NDSU
Jayden Taylor: NDSU
Merle Weatherly: NDSU
Drake vs. University of North Dakota
Max O’Neill: UND
Katie Ringer: UND
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: UND
Jayden Taylor: UND
Merle Weatherly: UND
ADVERTISEMENT