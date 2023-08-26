6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 25

Sports

Area high school scores: Aug. 25

Area high school scores from Aug. 25.

JSSPS General Sports
By Jamestown Sun Staff
Today at 10:11 PM
High School scores

Football

Class AAA
Fargo Davies 20, Mandan 9
Fargo South 36, Williston 6
West Fargo Sheyenne 41, Legacy 7
Shanley 35, Bismarck High 7
Minot 37, St. Mary's 0

Class AA
Grand Forks Red River 33, Jamestown 28
Dickinson 28, West Fargo Horace 6
Watford City 22, Hazen 16
Fargo North 48, Grand Forks Central 7
Wahpeton 39, Devils Lake 8

Class A
Carrington 48, Rugby 14
Dickinson Trinity 47, Bishop Ryan 0
Velva/Drake-Anamoose 40, Beulah 13
Lisbon 28, Hillsboro/CV 14
Bottineau 36, Grafton 14
Southern McLean 37, Kenmare/Bowbells 0
Central Cass 7, Oakes 0
Thompson 26, Park River 20
Shiloh Christian 56, Nedrose 8
Langdon/AEM 50, Harvey/WC 12
Kindred 41, Cavalier 12
Des Lacs-Burlington 49, Minot (North) 14
Ellendale/EK 43, Northern Cass 14
Ray-Powers Lake 25, Heart River 12

9-man
New Salem-Almont 30, Hettinger/Scranton 0
Kidder County 30, Richardton/Taylor 6
Alexander 25, Tioga 6
LaMoure/LM 66, Enderlin 0
North Prairie 74, Larimore 24
Grant Co./Flasher 52, Hettinger County 30
Wyndmere/Lidgerwood 48, Griggs/Midkota 14
South Border 49, Napoleon/GS 26
Hankinson 21, Maple River 6
Westhope-Newburg 50, TGU 14
Surrey 34, Divide County 22
Nelson County 44, North Border 6
Richland 15, Hatton-Northwood 12
Linton/HMB 36, Beach 6
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 30, Lewis and Clark 14
Sargent County 47, Oak Grove 7
New Rockford-Sheyenne 35, Four Winds 12

Independent 6-man
Center-Stanton 64, Drayton 18
Parshall/NSP 58, Trenton 26

