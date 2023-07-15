Billy and Jaxon Carow keeping Gumke name alive at the race track

JAMESTOWN — When he was growing up, Jaxon Carow spent a lot of time with his dad, Billy, and Don Gumke, which made his victory in only his third career race at the Fourth Annual Don Gumke Racers Memorial event almost tear inducing.

“It really meant a lot to him, he can’t really say because it makes him cry .... Don Gumke was his buddy, they did a lot,” said Candace Carow, Jaxon's mother. “Don Gumke was gonna buy him his first slingshot race car because he thought that Jaxon was gonna be an excellent racer and so him and Don Gumke, they were pretty good buddies. So, winning that was pretty awesome for him, that was what he wanted to do.”

That night on June 10, Billy Carow was not guaranteed to race. On July 23, 2022, the axle on his car broke causing him to flip seven times.

Billy said over the course of the rolls he lost his seatbelt and his helmet, which made him worry about being paralyzed. He said he was pulled out of the car by fellow Jamestown native Travis Edinger.

“I’ve been in a lot of wrecks on that race track and I’ll tell you what it was one to remember,” Billy said. “The first thing I was doing was wiggling my toes and my fingers to make sure I wasn’t paralyzed because I had a lot of back pain. I ended up breaking my back and my chest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy made his return on May 27 and finished ninth in the bomber class race.

“I was waiting all winter,” he said. “I was ready to go. It feels good to be back.”

Billy said he didn’t think about not letting Jaxon race even after last year’s crash.

“No, because it was already set in his head that he was getting to race this year and I wasn’t gonna take that away from him,” Billy said. “The only night he missed racing last year was the night I crashed and that was a blessing he didn’t have to watch it.”

More Local Sports Coverage





Jaxon said some of his earliest memories are at the race track, sleeping in the trailer.

“I think he’s been wanting to race for a very long time,” Candace said. “He’s been doing mechanic work on his motor and all that since he was 1, I bet. He’s been trying to wrench on things ever since he was 1. He’s been race, race, everything’s been about racing. We’ve had to do drag races inside the house, me and him made a box, we took a big box and made it into a car and we had to race them from the front entry to the door, every day. We had to pretend the recliner was a race car and we would drag race that.”

Billy said Jaxon, also known as Action Jaxon” around local racing circles, wishes he could race every single day.

“It’s a lot of work keeping both cars going,” Billy said. “but I’ll tell you what, it’s been fun, been concentrating more on him than myself I guess.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Billy and Jaxon are not the only members of the family that take part in racing. Candace and his stepfather, Brandon Allen, and stepbrother Gavin have also gotten behind the wheel.

“Bill has raced almost all his life and I have drag raced, I even jumped in the circle drag races for a couple times and then his stepdad and his stepbrother and sister they all come in and they help and we’re all together,” Candace said. “We work on it every weekend.”

Billy said the two watch the races together and give each other advice after the races.

As of July 13, Billy is sitting in fourth place in the bombers class with 465 points, and Jaxon is in third place in the junior slingshots class with 209 points. In order to climb up the standings, Billy said he has to finish in the top five of every race.

Billy said his best skill as a driver is his experience. Jaxon said his best skill is not racing with fear.

Despite the racing community being very helpful with one another, Billy said they are still incredibly competitive with each other.

Candace said Jaxon congratulates his competitors after the races.

“That is one thing I really stress because we’re out there to have fun and make memories and that’s what it is all about,” Candace said. “Winning is just a bonus, so that’s a big deal. You know it’s good memories to have with all of us there with him, doing our thing with him.”