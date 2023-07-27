Carrington Post 25 get 9-5 win over Burlington at Class B state tourney

CARRINGTON, N.D. — Carrington Post 25 got off to a fast start and carried that to a 9-5 win over the Burlington Bulldogs on Thursday, July 27, at Carrington High School.

“The big thing was getting the lead in the first inning and it came in a big way with back-to-back home runs,” Post 25 head coach Tim Ranum said. “(We) had lots of chances throughout and got the much-needed separation in the fourth to allow us to make some changes to save arms.”

Post 25 got off to a fast start as Grady Shipman and Hudson Schmitz combined for back-to-back homers in the first inning as they took a 2-0 lead. They added another one in the second to take a 3-0 lead before the Bulldogs (17-11) responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Post 25 (14-8) blew the game open in the fourth thanks to a four-run inning to take an 8-2 lead. The Bulldogs scored two in the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-4 and then one in the seventh to make it a 9-5 game.

Offensively, Post 25 was led by Shipman’s 3-for-3 performance with four RBIs, two runs and a walk. On the other side, the Bulldogs were led by Braylon Fischer’s 1-for-3 performance with a two-run homer and one run.

The Redbirds return to action at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, when they take on Cando.

P25 9, BB 5

P25: 2 1 0 4 0 2 0–9 6 2

BB: 0 2 0 2 0 0 1–5 6 1

WP: Hudson Schmitz, LP: Jake Schaefer