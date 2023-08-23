Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Class B 11-man, 9-man Week Two polls released

South Border outscored their opponent by 37 points in week one.

Today at 4:52 PM

JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscaster and Sportswriters have unveiled their second Class B 11A and 9A football polls after week one of the season and there is a new team atop the 9-man poll.

After their loss in week one, the LaMoure/Litchville-Marion Loboes have fallen out of the top five from their previous spot at the top, allowing New Salem-Almont to take the top spot. Only one team with a losing record has made the top five this week as Central Cass comes in at number five with an 0-1 record in the 11-man poll.

The top team in the 11-man poll is Velva/Drake-Anamoose-Garrison who are coming off a 48-8 win over Hazen. The Aggies received 14 first-place votes with the Kindred Vikings coming in second with two first-place votes after a 21-0 win over Central Cass.

In total there is one local squad to make the top five in either poll as South Border comes in at number five in the 9-man poll after a 49-12 win over Beach.

Full polls below: 

11-man poll:

  1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (14): 1-0 
  2. Kindred (2): 1-0 
  3. Dickinson Trinity: 1-0 
  4. Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich: 1-0 
  5. Central Cass: 0-1

RV: Shiloh Christian (1-0), Bowman County (1-0), Beulah (1-0), Bottineau (1-0), Oakes (1-0), Harvey/Wells County (1-0)
9-man poll:

  1. New Salem-Almont (11): 1-0 
  2. North Prairie (4): 1-0 
  3. Sargent County: 1-0 
  4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn: 1-0 
  5. South Border: 1-0 

RV: New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (1-0), LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (0-1), Wyndmere/ Lidgerwood (1) (1-0), Grant County Flasher (1-0), Nelson County (1-0)

Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
