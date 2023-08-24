2023 Jamestown Sun Pigskin Picks
Last season we picked over 650 total games last year.
JAMESTOWN — The Pigskin Picks column is back for the second year in a row.
Last year, the picks were won by Jamestown Sun sports reporter Katie Ringer with a final record of 86-24. Katie is back this year to try to defend her title.
We have one new addition to the picks this year as Jayden Taylor, the sports director at I3G Media, takes over for Jarin Matheny.
Similar to last year, we will keep track of how every picker does throughout the season. The Jamestown Sun would like to thank Gun & Reel Sports for sponsoring the picks again this season.
University of Jamestown at Valley City State University
Max O’Neill, sports reporter: UJ
Katie Ringer, sports reporter: VCSU
Mark McKenzie (play-by-play)/ Gavin Kutz, sales consultant: UJ
Michael Savaloja, director of major gifts and planned giving at UJ: UJ
Jayden Taylor, sports director, i3G Media: UJ
Al Hust, outdoor manager, Gun and Reel Sports: UJ
Jamestown High School at Grand Forks Red River
Max O’Neill: JHS
Katie Ringer: JHS
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: JHS
Jayden Taylor: JHS
Al Hust: Grand Forks Red River
Enderlin (0-1) at LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (0-1)
Max O’Neill: L/L-M
Katie Ringer: L/L-M
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: L/L-M
Michael Savaloja: L/L-M
Jayden Taylor: L/L-M
Al Hust: L/L-M
Oakes (1-0) at #5 Central Cass (0-1)
Max O’Neill: Oakes
Katie Ringer: Oakes
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Central Cass
Michael Savaloja: Central Cass
Jayden Taylor: Central Cass
Al Hust: Central Cass
#1 New Salem-Almont (1-0) at Hettinger/Scranton (0-1)
Max O’Neill: New Salem-Almont
Katie Ringer: New Salem-Almont
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: New Salem-Almont
Michael Savaloja: New Salem-Almont
Jayden Taylor: New Salem-Almont
Al Hust: New Salem-Almont
Kidder County (0-1) at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (0-1)
Max O’Neill: Kidder County
Katie Ringer: Kidder County
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Kidder County
Michael Savaloja: Kidder County
Jayden Taylor: Kidder County
Al Hust: Kidder County
South Border (1-0) at Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter (1-0)
Max O’Neill: South Border
Katie Ringer: South Border
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: South Border
Michael Savaloja: South Border
Jayden Taylor: South Border
Al Hust: Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter
Navy at #13 Notre Dame (in Ireland)
Max O’Neill: Notre Dame
Katie Ringer: Notre Dame
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Notre Dame
Michael Savaloja: Notre Dame
Jayden Taylor: Notre Dame
Al Hust: Notre Dame
San Jose State at #6 USC
Max O’Neill: USC
Katie Ringer: USC
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: USC
Michael Savaloja: USC
Jayden Taylor: USC
Al Hust: USC
#4 Morningside at #7 Benedictine
Max O’Neill: Morningside
Katie Ringer: Morningside
Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Morningside
Michael Savaloja: Morningside
Jayden Taylor: Morningside
Al Hust: Morningside
