2023 Jamestown Sun Pigskin Picks

JAMESTOWN — The Pigskin Picks column is back for the second year in a row.

Last year, the picks were won by Jamestown Sun sports reporter Katie Ringer with a final record of 86-24. Katie is back this year to try to defend her title.

We have one new addition to the picks this year as Jayden Taylor, the sports director at I3G Media, takes over for Jarin Matheny.

Similar to last year, we will keep track of how every picker does throughout the season. The Jamestown Sun would like to thank Gun & Reel Sports for sponsoring the picks again this season.

University of Jamestown at Valley City State University

Max O’Neill, sports reporter: UJ

Katie Ringer, sports reporter: VCSU

Mark McKenzie (play-by-play)/ Gavin Kutz, sales consultant: UJ

Michael Savaloja, director of major gifts and planned giving at UJ: UJ

Jayden Taylor, sports director, i3G Media: UJ

Al Hust, outdoor manager, Gun and Reel Sports: UJ

Jamestown High School at Grand Forks Red River

Max O’Neill: JHS

Katie Ringer: JHS

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: JHS

Jayden Taylor: JHS

Al Hust: Grand Forks Red River

Enderlin (0-1) at LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (0-1)

Max O’Neill: L/L-M

Katie Ringer: L/L-M

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: L/L-M

Michael Savaloja: L/L-M

Jayden Taylor: L/L-M

Al Hust: L/L-M

Oakes (1-0) at #5 Central Cass (0-1)

Max O’Neill: Oakes

Katie Ringer: Oakes

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Central Cass

Michael Savaloja: Central Cass

Jayden Taylor: Central Cass

Al Hust: Central Cass

#1 New Salem-Almont (1-0) at Hettinger/Scranton (0-1)

Max O’Neill: New Salem-Almont

Katie Ringer: New Salem-Almont

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: New Salem-Almont

Michael Savaloja: New Salem-Almont

Jayden Taylor: New Salem-Almont

Al Hust: New Salem-Almont

Kidder County (0-1) at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (0-1)

Max O’Neill: Kidder County

Katie Ringer: Kidder County

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Kidder County

Michael Savaloja: Kidder County

Jayden Taylor: Kidder County

Al Hust: Kidder County

South Border (1-0) at Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter (1-0)

Max O’Neill: South Border

Katie Ringer: South Border

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: South Border

Michael Savaloja: South Border

Jayden Taylor: South Border

Al Hust: Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter

Navy at #13 Notre Dame (in Ireland)

Max O’Neill: Notre Dame

Katie Ringer: Notre Dame

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Notre Dame

Michael Savaloja: Notre Dame

Jayden Taylor: Notre Dame

Al Hust: Notre Dame

San Jose State at #6 USC

Max O’Neill: USC

Katie Ringer: USC

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: USC

Michael Savaloja: USC

Jayden Taylor: USC

Al Hust: USC

#4 Morningside at #7 Benedictine

Max O’Neill: Morningside

Katie Ringer: Morningside

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Morningside

Michael Savaloja: Morningside

Jayden Taylor: Morningside

Al Hust: Morningside