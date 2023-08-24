Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

2023 Jamestown Sun Pigskin Picks

Last season we picked over 650 total games last year.

Carlos Julian
The Jimmies' Carlos Julian (with ball) runs past defenders during practice on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.
Max O'Neill / The Jamestown Sun
Max O'Neill
By Max O'Neill
Today at 6:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Pigskin Picks column is back for the second year in a row.

Last year, the picks were won by Jamestown Sun sports reporter Katie Ringer with a final record of 86-24. Katie is back this year to try to defend her title.

We have one new addition to the picks this year as Jayden Taylor, the sports director at I3G Media, takes over for Jarin Matheny.

Similar to last year, we will keep track of how every picker does throughout the season. The Jamestown Sun would like to thank Gun & Reel Sports for sponsoring the picks again this season.

University of Jamestown at Valley City State University

Max O’Neill, sports reporter: UJ

Katie Ringer, sports reporter: VCSU

Mark McKenzie (play-by-play)/ Gavin Kutz, sales consultant: UJ

Michael Savaloja, director of major gifts and planned giving at UJ: UJ

Jayden Taylor, sports director, i3G Media: UJ

Al Hust, outdoor manager, Gun and Reel Sports: UJ

Jamestown High School at Grand Forks Red River

Max O’Neill: JHS

Katie Ringer: JHS

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: JHS

Jayden Taylor: JHS

Al Hust: Grand Forks Red River

More Local Sports Coverage

Enderlin (0-1) at LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (0-1) 

Max O’Neill: L/L-M

Katie Ringer: L/L-M

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: L/L-M

Michael Savaloja: L/L-M

Jayden Taylor: L/L-M

Al Hust: L/L-M

Oakes (1-0) at #5 Central Cass (0-1) 

Max O’Neill: Oakes

Katie Ringer: Oakes

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Central Cass

Michael Savaloja: Central Cass

Jayden Taylor: Central Cass

Al Hust: Central Cass

#1 New Salem-Almont (1-0) at Hettinger/Scranton (0-1) 

Max O’Neill: New Salem-Almont

Katie Ringer: New Salem-Almont

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: New Salem-Almont

Michael Savaloja: New Salem-Almont

Jayden Taylor: New Salem-Almont

Al Hust: New Salem-Almont

Kidder County (0-1) at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (0-1) 

Max O’Neill: Kidder County

Katie Ringer: Kidder County

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Kidder County

Michael Savaloja: Kidder County

Jayden Taylor: Kidder County

Al Hust: Kidder County

South Border (1-0) at Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter (1-0) 

Max O’Neill: South Border

Katie Ringer: South Border

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: South Border

Michael Savaloja: South Border

Jayden Taylor: South Border

Al Hust: Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter

Navy at #13 Notre Dame (in Ireland) 

Max O’Neill: Notre Dame

Katie Ringer: Notre Dame

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Notre Dame

Michael Savaloja: Notre Dame

Jayden Taylor: Notre Dame

Al Hust: Notre Dame

San Jose State at #6 USC 

Max O’Neill: USC

Katie Ringer: USC

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: USC

Michael Savaloja: USC

Jayden Taylor: USC

Al Hust: USC

#4 Morningside at #7 Benedictine

Max O’Neill: Morningside

Katie Ringer: Morningside

Mark McKenzie/ Gavin Kutz: Morningside

Michael Savaloja: Morningside

Jayden Taylor: Morningside

Al Hust: Morningside

Hello,
My name is Max O'Neill. I am a Sports Reporter at The Jamestown Sun. I am a native New Yorker, who graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 with a degree in Television-Radio.
College
College
Young Jimmies women's soccer squad hoping to keep success going
16h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Members Only

College
Members Only
College
Jimmies reminisce about previous winning streak against VCSU
20h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Carlos Julian
Members Only
College
Experienced Jimmies have high expectations in Mistro's fifth season
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
News
News
Author section named after Larry Woiwode at Jamestown library
23h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Members Only

Sports
Members Only
Sports
Jodi Klostreich continues brother Page's legacy off the field
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Carlos Julian
Members Only
College
Experienced Jimmies have high expectations in Mistro's fifth season
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
Contests & Auctions
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13